Twenty-five expired restaurant licenses will be going up for auction on March 19, including one in Bradford County.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Wednesday that it would be accepting sealed bids until noon on March 16 as part of its 10th license auction since Act 39 was put in place in August 2016. Previous auctions have awarded a total of 277 licenses and have brought in $29.3 million, with an additional $2.6 million in escrow pending license approvals.
A minimum bid per license is $25,000. Bidders must also provide $5,000 or 5% of the total bid amount for bid surety, whichever is higher. According to the PLCB, this is to avoid “frivolous and underfunded bids.”
The PLCB explained, “The highest responsive bidder for each license will win the right to submit an application for the license to the PLCB within six months of auction award. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have the opportunity to apply for the license. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.”
The invitation for bids is available on the PLCB’s website under “Related Solicitation Documents.” Those with questions must send them via email to RA-LBLicenseAuction@pa.gov by noon on Feb. 7. Questions and answers will be published to the Department of General Services e-marketplace website by 3 p.m. on Feb. 12.
