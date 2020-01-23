The Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program is providing $100,000 to two local projects.
According to an announcement made Wednesday, Somerset County-based Strictly Organics, LLC will receive $50,000 to build an organic dairy processing facility in Albany Township, where it plans to manufacture, market, and distribute organic milk, butter, ice cream, and cottage cheese.
The other $50,000 will help Warburton Farm in Forks Township, which currently bottles pasteurized A2 milk, develop infrastructure to process A2 ice cream and butter for those with lactose intolerance.
“The Warburton family is very excited to have the opportunity to add naturally A2 butter and ice cream to their A2 bottling facility,” said Eileen Warburton. “We currently make A2 ice cream in our home for our son who has an intolerance to the protein in A1 milk. It is always an exciting day when you see your child or your loved ones face light up because they too can enjoy a delicious ice cream cone at home or at a local ice cream shop.”
As part of Wednesday’s announcement, state Sen. Gene Yaw applauded the local awards, saying they were “great investments for our region” that support innovative approaches and growth of the industry as a whole.
“Dairy farms, not only in Pennsylvania but across the nation, have been experiencing extreme hardships due to the price of raw milk,” state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) added. “In order to remain viable in today’s economy, they need to look at alternative measures to make ends meet. Both projects are excellent examples of such a business plan. I am pleased they were approved for state funding assistance.”
Established in 2018 through Act 42, this is the second year that the Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program has provided funding.
Those interested in applying for future rounds of funding can apply through the Department of Community and Economic Development at www.esa.dced.state.pa.us.
