Joe and Kathy Mignano opened Vinnie’s Pizza in Troy in the fall of 1983.
“We didn’t know if we had a supported business here,” said Joe, who brought previous restaurant business experience with him to Troy. “It was a chance to take. We barely had enough money to buy lettuce and tomatoes. We put everything we had into starting.”
On opening day of their new business, Kathy was home taking care of their children, while Joe opened the shop on Canton Street.
“I was worried about opening day and how we would do,” said Kathy. “But there was a line eight people thick and 20 across when I got here later and I couldn’t even get in!”
About 16 years later they purchased the corner building and began to renovate it. They weren’t sure if they were going to rent it out or use it themselves.
One night they decided to use the corner building to do what they knew how to do best – make pizza! In one weekend, they moved the pizza shop to the corner location. They didn’t tell anyone ahead of time. They put a sign on the door of 10 Canton Street that said, “Moved to the corner.”
Since then, Vinnie’s has grown into the family-oriented restaurant that it is today. They have seen generations of kids, as customers and as employees.
Joe has always been famous for employing high school students in the community. They learned to work hard and their parents knew they were working in a good, safe environment. Joe always gave the kids the hours they needed that didn’t interfere with school.
“All the kids who worked for me, I made sure they finished school,” said Joe.
Joe especially remembers three high school boys who worked for him – Kyle, Eric and Billy.
“One of them didn’t have enough money for a whole sandwich so asked for just mayonnaise on the bread,” said Joe. “It was so good, he asked for it again, even when he had enough sandwich money. And he told all his friends and it really took off.”
That was when Vinnie’s famous “mayo bread” was born – nearly thirty years ago. And its popularity has grown outside of Troy, as well.
Joe remembers a regular customer, Michelle, who moved out of the area and found when she started craving Vinnie’s “mayo bread” she went to a pizza shop near her new home. She asked for “mayo bread” and they gave her a funny look, telling her they had no idea what that was! She explained how Joe makes it so they could make it for her. But it wasn’t the same.
Joe has a regular customer who comes all the way from Williamsport to Troy for “mayo bread” — sometimes four, six or eight at a time.
“My largest one-time order of bread and mayo was twenty loaves,” said Joe.
So, what is this famous “mayo bread?” It’s just that – Vinnie’s famous bread with mayonnaise spread on it.
The dough starts as a round shape, then is stretched to an oval. Two cuts are made across, turning it into three pieces that rise just enough to become bread for sub sandwiches. Two pieces of dough are football shaped, and one is a rectangle.
“Some people request their bread be the rectangle,” said Joe’s son, Vinnie Mignano. “But I don’t know why.”
Vinnie helps out during the summer when he isn’t teaching music.
So many have come and gone in all the generations who have enjoyed Vinnie’s Pizza, whether it was a pepperoni pizza, cheese steak sub, stromboli or just plain “mayo bread.” Joe remembers some of those customers with fondness and a smile.
“Bob Hunter always bought two slices of pizza for his dog,” recalled Joe. His dog was waiting in the car.
“I made special wheat bread for my longtime friend Jerry Vickery and his dog had to have some,” smiled Joe. “They shared my good bread.”
“We got a letter from Dan and Sue Bastion when they moved to Alaska and were missing our pizza and stromboli,” Joe continued.
“It’s nice to know you’ve touched people in a positive way,” added Kathy.
There are other stories of how far and wide their menu has traveled. A lady’s daughter was pregnant, living in Colorado, and was craving a Vinnie’s cheese steak. So, her parents bought one, froze it and drove it out to her in Colorado.
“We had a soldier from Iraq returning home from tour come to Vinnie’s before he went home to see his mother,” Joe said.
“You can’t get any better than that!” said one of their customers who especially loves their cheese steaks and bread.
Just recently, Laura Barrett was at Vinnie’s picking up an order.
“This pizza is going to Hornbrook Campground because this is the best, “said Laura.
There isn’t a former Troy student who doesn’t remember Vinnie’s. Many who have grown and moved out of the area, when returning to visit, always make at least one stop at Vinnie’s.
Glen Richards, a 2006 Troy graduate was one of those. Recently, Glen brought his wife and two children, and made sure they got to experience the nostalgia he remembers at Vinnie’s.
“The bread at Vinnie’s is the absolute best bread anywhere!” said Glen. “I’d drive for hours to get a loaf, and I have!”
Vinnie’s has been a real family and community-based business in Troy. Many look at it as a true landmark of the downtown corner.
“I think it’s been a large tribute to my husband,” said Kathy. “He’s a hard worker.”
“My wife has supported me from day one,” said Joe. “Troy had a place for us. It’s been a wonderful town for us. We appreciate all of it. We’re blessed by it.”
Vinnie smiled and said, “I used to say bread and mayonnaise put me through college, and not a lot of people can say that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.