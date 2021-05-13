State Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Upper Merion Township, has reintroduced legislation to create a Paid Family Leave Act in Pennsylvania.
House Bill 788 would require Pennsylvania employers with at least four employees to provide 12 weeks of paid leave to eligible employees, according to the eligibility requirements under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
The federal Family Federal Leave Act provides unpaid leave, but most families cannot afford to go without a paycheck.
“We want to make sure federal relief funds are invested wisely so that our communities come back stronger than ever, and making sure families have the resources they need is a huge part of that,” Briggs said. “The pandemic demonstrated the importance of supporting workers, and I’m happy to offer legislation to do just that.”
The version of the bill that Briggs introduced during the 2019-20 session, HB625, was never brought for a vote by the House Labor & Industry Committee. The session’s version is awaiting action by the same committee, led by Rep. Jim Cox, R-Sinking Spring.
