Officials from across the county hope that Saturday will be a busy one for Bradford County’s businesses as they host a variety of activities to engage people and encourage them to shop small.
In Towanda and Wysox, the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce will kick off Selfie with an Elfie, a two-week promotion featuring an elf that will be making its rounds at local businesses. Residents can check out the chamber’s Facebook page to find out where the elf will be, and then are encouraged to take a selfie with it and tag the chamber’s Facebook page with #CBCCCselfie. The winner of a gift card from the business where their selfie was taken will be chosen on Dec. 16.
“It’s something new and silly,” said CBCCC Executive Director Cait Monahan, who was inspired by other chambers utilizing the idea. “You know, it’s a stressful time of year, so it adds some light-hearted and spirited activity.”
Meanwhile, the Canton and Troy chambers of commerce are providing a variety of local prizes as part of a raffle for those shopping locally. For every $10 spent at a participating business, they will get one entry into the contest.
In conjunction, the Troy Sale Barn will be holding its Fourth Annual Hometown Christmas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The barn will be at capacity with 29 vendors, featuring a variety of items that have either been grown or made in the area.
“You can’t get more local than the vendors we have here,” Event Coordinator Nicole Harris said in a recent Facebook Live video with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
The Troy Vets Club will also host a variety of vendors, while Boy Scout Troop 4049 offers gift-wrapping and cookie decorating there.
“It’s important to support local businesses in the community,” Harris added. “The money that you spend with circulate through that community several times before it leaves.”
The Rialto Theatre will also be holding free screenings of “A Christmas Story” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
To help drum up Shop Small excitement in the Valley, the Athens Business Association was promoting a Valley Gift Certificate giveaway. To be entered, participants had to like and share the contest post from the ABA’s Facebook page, and then like all of the businesses that were tagged on the post. The first winner chosen received $500 and the second winner received $250 in Valley Gift Certificates, which are accepted at more than 100 area businesses.
