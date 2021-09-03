C&N Bank presents donation to TACO

Jessica Heyer and Lisa Milne, of C&N Bank recently visited TACO food pantry. Their purpose was to present TACO with a check for $2,452.68 from the bank’s annual “Giving Back, Giving Together” campaign. Each year, the branch votes on a mission and which organizations receive funding. This year, their emphasis was on alleviating hunger in the community. Funds were raised from both employees and customers by hosting a number of events, including candy bar and T-shirt sales, as well as basket raffles.
To date, TACO has spent $2.60 per person per visit for groceries. By working with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the gift from C&N would provide a family of four with nearly 180 pounds of food at a cost of $10.40. It is estimated that the groceries from TACO will cover a family’s needs for at least two weeks. Whether it’s food, personal hygiene, or cleaning supplies, C&N’s dollars will provide a hand up for 945 grateful people.
TACO will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. TACO’s normal operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
TACO can be reached at (570) 265-4422. TACO is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (route 6), Wysox, PA 18854. TACO is an equal opportunity provider.
