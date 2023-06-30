WELLSBORO – Local education received a boost in funding from a regional financial institution.
C&N donated a total of $800,000 to area educational improvement, scholarship and pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations throughout Pennsylvania. Donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
In Bradford County, seven specific schools and educational foundations received a total of $77,000 from C&N. These educational institutions include:
• The Epiphany School (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $4,000.
• Saint Agnes School (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $10,000.
• Athens Area School District — $18,000.
• Sayre Area School District- $6,000.
• Troy Area School District- $18,000.
• Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, Inc. — $1,000.
• Towanda Area School District Education Foundation, Inc. — $20,000.
“At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities,” C&N President/CEO Brad Scovill said. “It all starts with our youth – doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us.”
The community bank provides banking, financial, investment and insurance services at 30 full-service offices in Pennsylvania.
“Education is key to a strong and prosperous community,” C&N announced in a statement. “However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities.”
Other counties in Pennsylvania that had educational institutions receive C&N donations include Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester, Lancaster, York, Lycoming, Cameron, McKean, Potter and Tioga.
