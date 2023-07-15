C&N employees raise over $100,000 for local emergency services

C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program was formed by employees in 2015 as a way to do more to support their local communities. In the years since Giving Back, Giving Together started, our employees have raised over $649,000 in monetary donations, collected over 39,000 item donations and volunteered over 1,400 hours for 20 local food banks (2015), 52 local emergency services organizations (2016) 16 local organizations that support children in need (2017), 23 local public libraries, 17 military organizations (2019) 17 food banks (2020), 22 children & youth organizations (2021) and 37 emergency services organizations in 2022. All the funds and donations raised through this program stay within the local communities.