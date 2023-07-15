C&N employees raise over $100,000 for local emergency services

Rhonda Washburn and Traci Spencer from the East Smithfield office proudly volunteering to support local fire and ambulance services.

 Photo Provided

WELLSBORO — C&N, a leading community-oriented organization, is proud to announce that teammates have raised just over $100,000 through their Giving Back, Giving Together initiative to support local emergency services organizations. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N teammates collected 3,037 necessity items and volunteered 265 hours at local fire departments and similar facilities.

This significant contribution will go directly towards supporting and enhancing the critical services provided by local ambulance and fire companies, ensuring they have the necessary resources to continue their life-saving work.

C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program was formed by employees in 2015 as a way to do more to support their local communities. In the years since Giving Back, Giving Together started, our employees have raised over $649,000 in monetary donations, collected over 39,000 item donations and volunteered over 1,400 hours for 20 local food banks (2015), 52 local emergency services organizations (2016) 16 local organizations that support children in need (2017), 23 local public libraries, 17 military organizations (2019) 17 food banks (2020), 22 children & youth organizations (2021) and 37 emergency services organizations in 2022. All the funds and donations raised through this program stay within the local communities.