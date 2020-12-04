C&N bank is offering a $500 prize for those entering a drawing from now until Dec. 12 as part of its Giving Back, Giving Together program.
The bank is focusing on the issue of hunger through its charitable 2020 initiative due to the financial strain many have faced due to COVID-19. Money raised through the campaign will benefit a variety of area organizations such as Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Sayre Salvation Army, Central PA Food Bank, Feed My Sheep Food Bank, Snack ’n Sack, Sullivan County Food Pantry, and T.A.C.O. Food Pantry.
According to a new release from C&N, “Millions of people are now facing financial strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are now relying on food banks for sustenance. As consumer demand has placed constraints on supply chains, fewer donations are reaching the food banks, causing uncertainty for those who depend on them. To make matters worse, many of the volunteers who pack and distribute food are seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. Food banks need our help now more than ever.”
Those interested in entering the $500 drawing can do so by visiting any C&N office or cnbankpa.com through Dec. 12.
Donation to Giving Back, Giving Together can be made online using C&N’s PeoplPay, Venmo, Paypal or GooglePay using GBGT@cnbankpa.com as the recipient. People can then specify the amount of the donation and which organization they would like to support.
“With the support of our teammates and community members, we’ve provided 516,000 meals for local families who rely on food banks to eat. Although this year has been particularly challenging, our teams have found creative ways to provide support and hope during this time, including online fundraisers like this one. We appreciate the engagement from our community members to support our passion for making a difference in our communities,” said Caitlin Hilliard, C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program coordinator.
People can also share and like C&N’s #GivingBackGivingTogether Facebook posts. For every like, share and comment, C&N donates $1.
Officials encourage people to spread the word any way that they can.
Giving Back, Giving Together was formed in March 2015 by teammates who believed they could make an impact in their communities.
The drawing for the $500 prize will be held on Dec. 15. A purchase or donation is not required to enter the drawing.
