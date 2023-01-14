WELLSBORO – C&N recently announced the appointment of Vanessa Johnson as community office manager of its Wysox office and Maria Ryan as community office manager of its Sayre Office.
In their new roles, Johnson and Ryan will lead their respective teams in building valuable and lasting relationships with customers and community members in Bradford County.
After joining C&N in 2017, Johnson showed an aptitude for her position, quickly completing her coursework to become a certified personal banker as well as obtaining her notary license. With her expertise in the personal banking field, Johnson will make a natural transition into her role as a community office manager.
Johnson graduated in the top 10 of her class from Towanda Jr/Sr High School and is a member at Victory Church. She also takes pride in giving back to her world and community, often donating her time and finances to organizations like Big Brother Big Sister, OneChild, Bradford County Humane Society, and C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program. In her spare time, Johnson likes to garden and spend time with her husband, Chad, and their two rescue dogs, Holly and Hanna.
Ryan joined C&N in mid-2022 as the Community Office Manager in Sayre. Maria graduated from Waverly High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Mansfield University in 2013. Since joining C&N, she has been actively involved in Giving Back, Giving Together. She has also worked with the local elementary and high school to teach local children and teens about finances. Ryan enjoys spending time with her husband, Shane and two children, Declan and Payton.
About C&N: C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates one loan production offices in Elmira, NY which offer commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.