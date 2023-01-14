WELLSBORO – C&N recently announced the appointment of Vanessa Johnson as community office manager of its Wysox office and Maria Ryan as community office manager of its Sayre Office.

In their new roles, Johnson and Ryan will lead their respective teams in building valuable and lasting relationships with customers and community members in Bradford County.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates one loan production offices in Elmira, NY which offer commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.