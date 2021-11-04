C&N names winners in latest calendar photo contest

Erica Shirley of Painted Post was named the grand prize winner of C&N’s annual calendar photo contest.
The contest is held each spring and welcomes amateur photographers from around the area. In August, a panel of C&N employees picked 12 photos to be included in the 2022 wall calendar. Of these finalists, a grand prize photo was selected by votes from all employees, C&N officials explained.
Finalists received a $100 cash prize, first copies of the new calendar along with other goodies. As grand prize winner, Shirley received $300, a large framed copy of her photo, and her photo was featured on the calendar’s cover.
“As always, there was a lot of competition. We received so many great submissions it made it difficult for our committee to decide on only 12,” said Charity Frantz, C&N marketing director. “We really appreciate all the local photographers who decided to enter, and we look forward to all the submissions for 2023.”
The 2022 winners are:
- Jody Tice of Wellsboro – January
- Jeff Hoodak of Dushore – February
- Erica Shirley of Painted Post – March
- Sharon Tubbs of Athens – April
- Megan Hemling of Roaring Branch – May
- Linda Wilson of York – June
- Wade DeSantis of Troy – July
- Donna Sherwood of Dushore – August
- Marlo Carl of Westfield – September
- Cathy Straub of Emporium – October
- Ann Kamzelski of Wellsboro – November
- Deb Young of Mansfield – December
C&N printed 18,000 copies of the calendars, which are available for free at the bank’s offices while they last.
