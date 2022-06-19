C&N reaches more than 600 children with “Teach Children to Save” program

WELLSBORO – C&N team members participated in the American Bankers Association Education Foundation’s annual “Teach Children to Save” initiative, giving a combined total of 21 financial presentations and bank tours throughout April and reaching more than 600 children.
Since 2008, C&N has worked with local children through this program to enhance their financial education. “Teach Children to Save” uses games and real-life situations to help children understand basic money management tools, such as saving, prioritizing, budgeting and more.
It’s never too early to start learning life-long savings habits; here are some tips to help raise money-smart kids:
- Talk to your child about your family budget and discuss wants versus needs, the value of saving, budgeting and the consequences of not doing so.
- Open a “Ju$t 4 Kid$ Sammy Saver” savings account with your child and bring them with you to make deposits. This will give them hands on money management experience. Plus, your child will get a card for their birthday from Sammy and friends.
- Teens can open a Teen $teps Checking account that will help teach them to set financial goals if they want to purchase big-ticket items, such as video equipment or designer clothes.
Financial literacy is the cornerstone of strong and prosperous communities. C&N takes pride in being a leader in educating our community members about managing their personal finances and appreciates the opportunity our local schools and organizations provide to share this education with their students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.