About C&N: C&N is an independent community financial institution providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services to consumers and businesses through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates a loan production office in Elmira, NY which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.