WELLSBORO — Stacey A. Sickler, SVP/Director of Mortgage Services, has been appointed as a member of the Mortgage Partnership Finance® (MPF) Advisory Council representing C&N’s membership institution, FHLBank Pittsburgh. The MPF program provides funding through the FHLBank Pittsburgh for conforming mortgage loans, enabling Stacey and her team to offer reasonably priced, 30-year fixed rate mortgages serviced by C&N.

As part of the MPF® Advisory Council, Stacey will share her unique perspective and industry expertise to help enhance the products and services the MPF program offers. The advisory council, which meets in Chicago, is comprised of members from various banks, each of whom who may serve a term of up to 3 years.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community financial institution providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services to consumers and businesses through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates a loan production office in Elmira, NY which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.