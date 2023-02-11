WELLSBORO — C&N Wealth Management has named Philip Prough as its Chief Investment Strategist. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Prough will lead the development and expansion of the C&N Wealth Management team’s customized investment management offering to new and existing markets.
“Wealth management has been integral to C&N’s relationship-driven business model for many years. We remain focused on building products and solutions that create value for clients in all the markets we serve and are excited that Philip is taking on this expanded role,” said C&N President & CEO Brad Scovill.
Now in its 62nd year and with over $1 billion in assets, C&N Wealth Management provides customized investment and wealth planning solutions to individuals, charitable and endowment funds and corporations through its 401(k) offering. The team’s core value is delivering diversified, fee-only advice and guidance consistently and proactively through a comprehensive, client centric approach.
“Our diligent, fiduciary-driven core investment process provides organizations and individuals with the peace of mind that their investments are being managed prudently and with a structured monitoring process,” said Prough. “The client’s goals are the focus of each account,” he continued, emphasizing that each portfolio is highly tailored to meet the client’s needs. Prough also stresses that client relationships rely on transparency and full disclosure, “We’ve found that clients really appreciate the transparency we bring to our decision-making process and proactive communications, whether it’s a discussion about their portfolio, our tactical rebalancing strategy or other market commentary.”
Prough has been a part of the C&N family for more than 22 years and was most recently in the role of Senior Investment Officer. He is a graduate of Lycoming College where he earned his B.A. in Accounting before continuing to Colorado State University to secure his M.B.A. Philip is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® professional and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
“Philip’s elevation to this newly created role will position C&N to drive exceptional investment guidance across our footprint and allow us to scale an already impressive offering to our growing client base,” said Matthew Bower, EVP/Chief Wealth Officer.
About C&N: C&N is an independent community financial institution providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services to consumers and businesses through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates a loan production office in Elmira, NY which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.
