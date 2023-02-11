WELLSBORO — C&N Wealth Management has named Philip Prough as its Chief Investment Strategist. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Prough will lead the development and expansion of the C&N Wealth Management team’s customized investment management offering to new and existing markets.

“Wealth management has been integral to C&N’s relationship-driven business model for many years. We remain focused on building products and solutions that create value for clients in all the markets we serve and are excited that Philip is taking on this expanded role,” said C&N President & CEO Brad Scovill.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community financial institution providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services to consumers and businesses through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates a loan production office in Elmira, NY which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.