A scholarship opportunity through C&N is currently welcoming applications from interested seniors from Bradford, Tioga (Pa.), and Chemung counties who will pursue college education in medicine, education or engineering.
The Joseph R. Every Scholarship Fund can provide up to $10,000 to an applicant to be used in their first year of higher education for books, tuition, or room and board.
Applications are due to a student’s high school guidance office by Monday, March 21 or to a C&N office by Friday, March 25.
Applicants must be high school seniors or graduates of a school in Bradford, Tioga or Chemung counties and be accepted to an accredited college, university or professional school.
In addition, applicants must carry a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.0, must not smoke tobacco, use illegal drugs or alcohol.
For more information, call C&N Wealth Management at (888) 987-8784 or visit cnbankpa.com/Every.
Information is also available through high school guidance counselors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.