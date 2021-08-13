Canton Chamber approved for Main Street building acquisition

CANTON BOROUGH — Business development in downtown Canton Borough took a step forward in an announcement at the Canton Borough Council meeting on Monday.
Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley said the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce received a grant to purchase the former Boyd’s Men and Boys Clothing Store building on West Main Street. She stated that Frank Watson, the owner of Watson Diesel, helped in the endeavor, and he has a vision for the building that chamber members are excited for. “We have a lot of ideas and with a little bit of help, I think it’s going to be something very positive,” said Watson. Although there is no official word on what will go into the building, Seeley and Watson expressed enthusiasm for more downtown business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.