It’s not easy keeping up the family business, especially when its a restaurant. Studies show 60% of new restaurants fail within the first year of operating. But Shawna Lee has a couple advantages in that task — the institutional memory of a person who’s spent their whole life around a business, and the support of older generations who’ve stood where she stood.
Where she stands is behind the counter at Midway Truck Stop.
The name is a bit of a misnomer, according to Shawna.
“We stopped selling gas a few years ago. The pumps outside don’t work anymore,” she explains.
The Midway is aptly named for its location. It’s situated nine miles south of Canton, and is one of the only locations where travelers can stop for a bite to eat between Canton and Trout Run. Travelers of Route 14 between those locations can’t miss it — a two-story building looming over a gravel parking lot just north of Roaring Branch.
This past week the building has also been adorned with gold number ‘5’ balloons in the windows. Shawna and her husband John spent the week celebrating their five year anniversary of owning the building and business.
“Today is actually the exact day we bought it,” Shawna recalled Thursday.
To celebrate, Midway has been offering unique dinner specials for its loyal customers. Wednesday it was black diamond steak. Thursday it was ham loaf. The specials, as well as the deserts the restaurant is known for, also had their prices slashed.
“We’ve been honoring prices from the 90’s. I found an old menu and was looking at the prices,” Shawna explained.
Customers could get a cheeseburger, cup of chili, and drink for $5 Wednesday. A spaghetti meal with salad, garlic bread, and drink was only $7.50.
The number 75 is another important figure for the roadside diner, as it’s been 75 years since the original gas station was opened up on the side of the road by Bill and Dorothy Snyder. The kitchen wasn’t added until a few years later, according to Shawna. Gradually the focus of the business shifted away from a gas station for Bill to fuel up his racing cars to a diner that sells gas, but the business otherwise has operated continuously ever since.
She leafed through pictures and memorabilia from decades past, showing the original construction of the station and how, through the Snyders, then Shawna’s parents Mike and Sherry Vanhorn, the restaurant passed to Shawna and John in 2018.
Shawna recalled living for a time in the apartment upstairs when she was growing up. There are pictures on the table of birthday parties she celebrated as a teenager sitting at a table just feet from where she is now. She would also spend many evenings helping her parents in the restaurant, learning the ins and outs of the operation.
“I guess I learned there’s a lot more paperwork than I thought there’d be” Shawna said with a laugh.
That’s where John comes in, who Shawna described as a good partner and who helps her with the endless amounts of paperwork, policies, and receipts that can pile up on any small business.
The Lees struggled during the heart of COVID lockdowns, as many restaurants did, but Shawna said the community around them helped keep them above water.
“We did the takeout only during that, and people made sure to remember us,” she recalled.
That community has been a huge support to her since her mother passed down the spatula, and Shawna said she’s incredibly grateful for them.
“Friday night is our busiest. It’ll be standing room only in the dining area with a line out the door and people will wait out there. That means a lot,” she explains.
What’s the key to keeping the place going? One such key may be the continuity.
“We serve the same fare we have the whole time,” explains Shawna, displaying a homemade menu with a picture of the restaurant on the front her mother drew by hand decades ago, “Our spaghetti is the same spaghetti, a lot of our food is homemade. It’s the same menu.”
As they wrap up their five year anniversary week, Shawna feels motivated to keep the place going for the foreseeable future, and maybe pass it on to their two daughters in time.
“I’d love to keep it running another 25 years and get to the hundred year anniversary,” she muses, “I think that would be a lot of fun.”
