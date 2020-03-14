The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual Dinner and Awards Show, which was scheduled for March 26 at the Towanda Fire Hall, as a precaution related to COVID-19, according to a letter sent out Friday morning by CBCCC Executive Director Cait Monahon.
The chamber has also postponed its upcoming Lunch and Learn event, which was scheduled for March 19.
“The CBCCC has continued to monitor the latest information regarding the impact of COVID-19 at the global, national, state, and regional levels. As you are probably aware, the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic,” said Monahon. “Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 in our immediate region at this time, the CBCCC feels it’s important to acknowledge that there are precautions to be taken.”
She continued, “The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce recognizes potential concerns members may have regarding their attendance at both of these events since they were both potentially large groups with close face-to-face interaction. We feel that is necessary to prioritize everyone’s health and well-being.”
The chamber is looking to reschedule the Dinner and Awards Show for sometime in September or October, and Monahon added that money paid toward either event will be applied to the rescheduled events.
In addition, two other events that were being held in partnership with the chamber are being postponed — the Think About Energy Breakfast on March 18 and the United Way of Bradford County’s HR Workshop at the Keystone Theatre on March 31. Monahon said additional details about the rescheduling of these events will be provided once available.
