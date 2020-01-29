April 30 will be the last day of business for the Chemung Canal Trust Company’s branch office in Towanda Borough.
The bank announced the closure in a press release Tuesday evening, although it didn’t provide a reason behind the decision. An email attempt to seek an answer from Senior Vice President Michael J. Wayne, who was listed as the contact on the release, was not immediately returned.
Officials said customers will receive communications with details about the transition, and that the Canton, Troy, and Waverly offices will remain open.
“Additionally, customers may continue utilizing the bank’s many electronic banking channels to access their accounts 24/7, including ATMs, web banking, mobile banking and telephone banking, to name a few,” the release continued. “The bank expects to work closely with employees of the Towanda office, in hopes of retaining them in other positions within the company.”
Chemung Canal Trust Company, based in Elmira, was established in 1833 and has 33 branch offices serving the region.
