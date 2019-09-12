CHOP celebrates support with CBCCC ribbon cutting

Nearly 10 months after securing its location in Towanda, and now with a double-door expansion to accommodate the vast number of food items it provides to those in need, the Child Hunger Outreach Partners organization was welcomed with a ribbon cutting at its Elizabeth Street location on Wednesday.
Joining the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce and those involved with CHOP were representatives from state Rep. Tina Pickett’s office, Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller, and the Tuscarora Wayne Mutual Group Foundation, which supported the double door expansion.
Shelley Napoli, chairwoman of the foundation, said she was traveling by the location several months ago when she saw them loading food into the facility, but were limited by the single door’s width.
“I think we called Dani a day or two later and said that we saw the need and we were going to take care of it for her,” said Napoli.
The doors, which were installed by Al Curtin of Dushore, have enabled CHOP to bring in food by the palate. In a previous interview, CHOP Executive Director Dani Ruhf estimated around 10,000 pounds of food can come through the doors each week.
“And it was perfect timing,” Ruhf added, “because we’ve tripled in size since the doors got here. This whole street would have been loaded up.”
Tuscarora Wayne is one of many from around the community who have stepped up to help the organization, according to Ruhf, who said the support has been overwhelming.
“It really helps us help the community even better,” she noted.
“We’re excited about the good work that she’s doing,” said Napoli.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.