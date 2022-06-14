MANSFIELD — The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.
The cash dividend of $0.475 per share and a 1% stock dividend are payable on June 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.2% over the regular cash dividend of $0.460 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2021.
“As evidenced by our financial performance, our Community Banking model is not only strong, but thriving,” noted Randall Black, CEO and President. “We believe that our recent approval to uplist our stock on Nasdaq complements our demonstrated growth and will raise our overall profile, driving shareholder value.”
