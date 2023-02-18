WYSOX — Jennifer Jones has been hired as the chief financial officer for Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative.

Jones brings more than 25 years of accounting experience to the cooperative. She most recently served as controller for Dandy Mini Mart, Williams Oil Co., Inc., and Williams Lubricants, Inc., and was based at the Dandy Corporate Center in Sayre. Prior to that, she had served as assistant vice president for Tuscarora Wayne in Wyalusing, where she had been employed for 16 years.

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, with headquarters in Wysox, provides electricity to nearly 19,000 accounts in Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Tioga, Lycoming, Sullivan, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.