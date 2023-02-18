WYSOX — Jennifer Jones has been hired as the chief financial officer for Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative.
Jones brings more than 25 years of accounting experience to the cooperative. She most recently served as controller for Dandy Mini Mart, Williams Oil Co., Inc., and Williams Lubricants, Inc., and was based at the Dandy Corporate Center in Sayre. Prior to that, she had served as assistant vice president for Tuscarora Wayne in Wyalusing, where she had been employed for 16 years.
Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting concentration, from Mansfield University.
“I am excited to welcome Jennifer to the team,” said Claverack President & CEO Steve Allabaugh. “She brings a proven track record of success in the finance and accounting area, along with years of experience working in a competitive business environment. I am confident she will be a great asset to the cooperative and our new Revolution Broadband subsidiary.”
Jones began duties with Claverack Jan. 24 and replaces Shelley Young, who left the organization in November for a position with an electric cooperative in Kentucky.
Jones and her husband, Rich, reside in Rome, Pa.
Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, with headquarters in Wysox, provides electricity to nearly 19,000 accounts in Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Tioga, Lycoming, Sullivan, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.
