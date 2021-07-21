WYSOX — Nicholas Berger has been hired as the senior director/vice president of engineering and operations for Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative.
Berger brings nearly 20 years of experience in the electric utility industry to the cooperative. He most recently served as director of operations and safety for Pioneer Electric Cooperative in Piqua, Ohio. Prior to that, he had served as the assistant director for the City of Piqua Municipal Power System, where his main responsibilities involved engineering and technical services.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Berger holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Dayton.
“I am excited to welcome Nick to the team,” said Claverack President & CEO Steven Allabaugh. “Nick joins us with significant management experience and a strong background in cooperative engineering and operations, and I am confident he will be a great asset to Claverack.”
Berger began overseeing Claverack’s engineering and purchasing functions on June 1 and will assume full oversight responsibilities of the operations department upon the planned retirement of Doug Nichols, director of operations, in January 2022.
Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, with headquarters in Wysox, provides electricity to nearly 19,000 accounts in Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Tioga, Lycoming, Sullivan, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.
