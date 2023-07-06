Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative gives back to EMS organizations

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) has announced its monetary support totaling $14,500 to EMS organizations in Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. The donations were matched with an additional $10,000 from CoBank, a national cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America.
“We are proud to support the EMS organizations that play such a critical role in our communities,” said Claverack CEO Steve Allabaugh. “Their dedication and commitment are essential to keeping our communities safe, and we are honored to be able to give back in this way.”
The donations were distributed among 14 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations throughout Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties. The funds will support each organization’s ongoing efforts to provide emergency medical care and services to those in need.
“We are grateful for the support of Claverack and CoBank,” said Mark Fields, Captain of the HOPS Ambulance Association in Wyalusing. “These funds will help us continue to provide vital services to our community members during critical times of need.”
The donations are part of Claverack REC’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves. The cooperative has a long history of giving back to the community through various initiatives and programs.
“We believe that partnering with and supporting our local communities is essential to our mission and cooperative principles,” said Allabaugh. “We are committed to doing all we can to help promote safety in our rural communities, and we look forward to continuing our community engagement efforts.”
Claverack funded its share of the donation through the cooperative’s community services grant program. The community services grant program utilizes member donations and unclaimed capital credit refunds to support non-profit organizations that work to improve the lives of those within the cooperatives’ service territory. The grant program does not affect member electric rates.
For more information about Claverack REC and its community initiatives, visit www.claverack.com.
Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit utility with headquarters in Wysox. Claverack REC provides electricity to nearly 19,000 consumers in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.