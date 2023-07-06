Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative gives back to EMS organizations

Pictured from the left are Claverack board secretary/treasurer Danise Fairchild, president and CEO Steve Allabaugh, CoBank vice president Clarence Mahovlich, HOPS Ambulance Association Captain Mark Fields and treasurer Mary Neiley, Claverack board directors Charles McNamara and Timothy Tewksbury, board chairman Dr. Robert Faux, and HOPS Assistant Captain April Matson.

 Photo Provided

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) has announced its monetary support totaling $14,500 to EMS organizations in Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. The donations were matched with an additional $10,000 from CoBank, a national cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America.

“We are proud to support the EMS organizations that play such a critical role in our communities,” said Claverack CEO Steve Allabaugh. “Their dedication and commitment are essential to keeping our communities safe, and we are honored to be able to give back in this way.”

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit utility with headquarters in Wysox. Claverack REC provides electricity to nearly 19,000 consumers in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties.