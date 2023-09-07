Claverack REC recently held its 86th Annual Meeting on Aug. 30 during the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen. The meeting reflected a 26% increase in attendance compared to the previous year, indicating a strong sense of cooperative membership and consumer interest in electric reliability and affordability.

During the meeting, board chairman Dr. Robert Faux expressed gratitude to the Wyoming County Fair staff and recognized special guests, board members, state legislators, including Wyoming County Commissioner Ernie King, Pennsylvania State Representatives Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford), Congressman Dan Meuser’s (PA-09) field representative Mike Marabell, and keynote speaker Mr. Steve Brame, president and CEO of Allegheny Electric Cooperative and the Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association.