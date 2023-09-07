Claverack REC recently held its 86th Annual Meeting on Aug. 30 during the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen. The meeting reflected a 26% increase in attendance compared to the previous year, indicating a strong sense of cooperative membership and consumer interest in electric reliability and affordability.
During the meeting, board chairman Dr. Robert Faux expressed gratitude to the Wyoming County Fair staff and recognized special guests, board members, state legislators, including Wyoming County Commissioner Ernie King, Pennsylvania State Representatives Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford), Congressman Dan Meuser’s (PA-09) field representative Mike Marabell, and keynote speaker Mr. Steve Brame, president and CEO of Allegheny Electric Cooperative and the Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association.
One of the major challenges discussed at the meeting was the lack of broadband internet in rural areas served by Claverack REC. Claverack Communications, a subsidiary of Claverack REC, is actively working to bridge the digital divide by providing fiber-to-the-home with Revolution broadband services in its service territories. The project has already received $32 million in federal and state funding, enabling the construction of 1,500 miles of fiber infrastructure. Claverack REC is seeking additional grant funding to expand broadband access to additional unserved and underserved locations. The broadband project is expected to be completed in Bradford County next year, followed by Susquehanna and Wyoming counties.
“It is simply unacceptable that someone living in Bradford, Susquehanna, or Wyoming County cannot have a telehealth visit with their doctor, work from home, or have good enough service to take remote college classes or even just be able to do their banking online,” said Claverack’s President and CEO Steve Allabaugh. “With the financial support of grant funding and our concern for community, we are bringing fiber-to-the-home to unserved and underserved rural Americans just like we did electricity 85 years ago.”
Another challenge addressed by Claverack REC is enhancing electric reliability and tree maintenance. Over the past year, aggressive measures have been taken to address the increase in outages and tree damage caused by the emerald ash borer. The cooperative has invested nearly $5.8 million in right-of-way maintenance, resulting in improved reliability and a significant decrease in tree-related outages and overtime hours for line crews.
Claverack REC completed a comprehensive rate study and implemented new rates in January. Despite increasing costs and inflation, the cooperative has maintained financial soundness and does not anticipate significant rate changes for the remainder of 2023 or 2024. Claverack REC’s generation provider, Allegheny Electric Cooperative, has made forward-thinking decisions that have helped avoid wild pricing increases experienced by neighboring investor-owned utilities.
Keynote Speaker Steve Brame emphasized the advantages of cooperatives and stressed the importance of knowledge and advocacy. Brame expressed that an energy transition is happening, and the concerns are significant.
“Public policy and intermittent resources are out of sync,” said Brame. “Public policy cannot get ahead of what we can actually provide.”
He encouraged members to stay informed about policy changes that may affect the cooperative’s handling of electric generation.
During the meeting, the elections for the board of directors were held, and the incumbents for Zones 1, 2, and 3—Danise Fairchild, Robert Faux, and Angela Joines, respectively—were elected for another three-year term.
Claverack REC encouraged attendees to visit Claverack.com to view the 2022 annual report, which provides audited financial statements and summaries of various initiatives and activities. The annual report also highlights the retirement of over $1.6 million in capital credits allocated back to members and donations to local charitable and civic organizations, all funded by unclaimed revenue that would otherwise have to be returned to the state.
