Comcast to bring internet Lift Zone to Bradford County YMCA

Comcast will equip the Bradford County Branch YMCA with a wi-fi connected Lift Zone to help low-income families participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy.
Comcast’s low-income-based Internet Essentials program already serves around 280 people in Bradford County, according to the company’s announcement, and the new Lift Zone is expected to help hundreds more get online and participate in distance learning.
“The Bradford County Branch YMCA is very pleased to welcome Comcast’s Lift Zones to Bradford County as part of our collective effort to ensure that youth, regardless of income, are connected to the educational tools needed to ensure their success,” said Chad Eberhart, CEO of River Valley Regional YMCA.
“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” said Lisa Birmingham, vice president of external and government affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.