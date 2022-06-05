Community Bank will support local food pantries and food banks in honor of National Hunger Awareness month by collecting non-perishable food items and donations.
Community Bank holds food donations annually to support local food banks and food pantries in its four-state footprint which includes New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts.
Locally, Pennsylvania branches will be donating and contributing to local food pantries, food banks, and food shelves of their choice, including:
- Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen
- Helping Hands Food Pantry
- Keystone Rescue Mission Alliance
- G.C.C. Panther Valley Food Pantry
- Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank
- Freeland Food Pantry
- Meals on Wheels
- Susquehanna County Interfaith Food Distribution Center
“We’re proud to help support the local food pantries and food banks that touch the communities we serve,” President of PA Banking Barbara Maculloch said. “It’s an opportunity for our employee family to give back, be an active volunteer in our community, and help bring awareness to the important hunger issues that tens of millions of people in our country are faced with.”
Community Bank encourages members of the Pennsylvania community to support their branch’s local drive now through June 30 by bringing in food items or monetary donations.
For more information on the bank, visit cbna.com.
