The Community Bank N.A. branch in Towanda will be collecting money this holiday season for the Salvation Army serving Bradford (outside of Sayre and Athens zip codes) and Sullivan counties.
It’s all part of a seasonal effort by the bank’s more than 70 branches to help their neighbors. Each branch’s team selects a cause that is vital to their community’s needs, according to a news release, which can include food, clothing, and toy drives and other giving initiatives. Through its efforts, the Towanda branch is looking to support the Salvation Army’s holiday meals and gifts to families in need.
“Giving back to our communities during the holidays is our favorite tradition,” Community Bank N.A. Branch Manager Lori Smith said. “The true spirit of the holidays comes from helping those in need. The Salvation Army does so much to support our neighbors year-round. Our branch felt it was our turn to support them. We encourage everyone to get involved.”
Those interested in donating can stop by the branch at 400 Main St.
