Community Bank N.A. celebrates National Good Neighbor Day

For the second consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day the week of Sept. 22 by getting out in the community. Branches across the bank’s four-state footprint marked the day with neighborly activities and by donating to community causes and organizations.
In total, Community Bank N.A. donated $57,250 to local nonprofits throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Locally, 30 branches in northeast Pennsylvania contributed $7,500 to local nonprofits of their choice, including Wyalusing Public Library and Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
More than 109 branches joined the celebration to spread neighborly spirit with activities such as hosting food drives, lawn work for elderly neighbors or volunteering at a local food pantry. The Towanda branch volunteered to fill bags for Child Hunger Outreach Partners, which feeds 2,000 local students per week.
“Community is something we take very seriously,” Community Bank N.A. Community Relations Manager Ali Zurawski said. “National Good Neighbor Day is an opportunity for us to showcase the love we have for our communities and neighbors — all while having fun. We’re truly honored to be a part of the Towanda community and are grateful for this chance to give back.”
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Montana, and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28 as a day of gratitude and community building. In 2018, more than 90 Community Bank N.A. branches participated.
