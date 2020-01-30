More than 125 Community Bank N.A. branches across Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont will be welcoming canned food donations throughout February.
The goal is to collect 5,000 non-perishable items to provide to food banks and food pantries in the communities each branch serves.
“Our local food pantries need our support,” Community Bank N.A. Pennsylvania President Barbara Maculloch said. “We’re hopeful that the food collected from this drive will help keep their shelves stocked for weeks to come. We encourage all community members to scan your cupboards or grab an extra item from the store and give what you can at any participating Pennsylvania branch.”
The charitable effort has been held over the past two years in recognition of National Canned Food Month. Last year’s event brought in 4,127 items for 30 food pantries.
The Pennsylvania branches that are participating include those in Towanda and Wyalusing in Bradford County. Donations must be brought to a participating branch by Feb. 28.
