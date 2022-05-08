Community Bank has recently been awarded one of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek. Community Bank is ranked sixth among the most trusted companies in the banking industry category.
The full list of America’s Most Trusted Companies was gathered in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.
The top 400 most trusted companies across 22 industries were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
“We’re incredibly proud and honored to rank among the most trusted companies in America,” Community Bank CEO and President Mark Tryniski said. “Trust is our business, and earned over time by doing what is right. This recognition is truly a testament to our team and their relationships with our local communities, our customers, and our investors to serve as a trusted financial institution in everything we do.”
Community Bank was also recognized in Forbes World’s Best Banks 2022 list. The World’s Best Banks were selected based on over 45,000 consumer surveys representing 27 different countries. Banks were rated on five different criteria: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice. The award was presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. and recognizes the top 500 companies around the world.
For more information about Community Bank, visit cbna.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.