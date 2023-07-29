Company forges strong bond with Penn College

John M. Estep, founder and president of E-Tech Industrial Corp. provides a tour of the Troy-based manufacturer for members of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Baja SAE team. Estep – a 1974 mechanical drafting alumnus of Penn College predecessor institution Williamsport Area Community College – is a longtime supporter of his alma mater. E-Tech recently became a platinum-level sponsor of the Baja team with a $5,000 donation.

 Penn College/Kimberly R. Cassel

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The founder and president of a Troy-based manufacturer with global reach is honoring his roots through an enduring commitment to Pennsylvania College of Technology.

From scholarships to internships, John M. Estep has created a strong bond between E-Tech Industrial Corp. and his alma mater. Estep is a 1974 mechanical drafting alumnus of Penn College predecessor institution Williamsport Area Community College.