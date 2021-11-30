Dozens of local businesses in Bradford County gained financial support from a state program aimed at helping local hospitality industries that were effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 5,860 businesses across the commonwealth received funding assistance from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program this year.
“We developed the CHIRP program to provide immediate relief to the commonwealth’s restaurants and hospitality businesses recovering from the pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “These businesses and their employees made sacrifices for their communities during one of the most unprecedented times we have ever lived through. It was a major priority for my administration to offer quick assistance through trusted, local partners that truly understood the needs of their area’s businesses.”
The Wolf Administration secured $145 million to support businesses in March and also allocated $225 million in CARES Act funds for Small Business Assistance, while $50 million in CARES Act funds were used for hazard pay for frontline workers.The COVID-19 Capital Working Access Program gave $60 million in loans to small businesses and the administration deferred loan repayments for businesses.
State grants were awarded to all 67 counties in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum and more than 10,000 businesses were approved for grants.
Bradford County businesses that acquired COVID-19 hospitality industry relief include:
• Inn on Quarry Glen LLC — $15,000.00
• Mill Street Coffee Roasting Company — $15,000.00
• Victorian Charm Inn — $10,000.00
• Mooney’s 12 Inc. — $30,000.00
• Alliger’s House of Wings, Inc. — $10,000.00
• Burlington Brick Inc. — $20,000.00
• Tanner’s Bar & Grill Inc. — $10,000.00
• Bradford Hospitality LLC — $10,000.00
• 1550 Golden Mile, LLC (Oliver’s Pub and Grill) — $10,000.00
• Granville Tavern, Inc. — $20,000.00
• Linda K. Green (d/b/a Subway) — $10,000.00
• AAJP LLC (The Grille at the Train Station) — $15,000.00
• JHGH, LLC (1882 on Desmond) — $25,000.00
• The BriMarie Inn, Inc. — $15,000.00
• H&H Knight Out, LLC — $15,000.00
• Craig W. Havens (d/b/a Havens Main Street Diner) — $15,000.00
• Lehigh Tavern, LLC — $15,000.00
• Cosmic Crustacean, LLC — $10,000.00
• Four Friends Development, LLC (d/b/a Riverstone Inn) — $25,000.00
• Nana’s Country Kitchen LLC — $15,000.00
• Bluestone Brewing Company, LLC — $15,000.00
• Terminal Hotel of Sayre, Inc. — $10,000.00
• Beemans Inc. — $15,000.00
• Villa Sena, Inc. — $15,000.00
• Carini Original Italian Restaurant — $25,000.00
• Sayre Lodging Associates, LLC (d/b/a Candlewood Suites) — $15,000.00
• Chacona’s Restaurant (d/b/a The Blackburn) — $20,000.00
• Troy Vets Club Home Association, Inc. — $15,000.00
• Yanuzzi’s Inc. — $25,000.00
• Angry Burrito, Inc. — $15,000.00
• Richlyn Enterprises, Inc. (Parrish’s Family Deli) — $10,000.00
• Sat Kaiwal III, LLC (Best Western Grand Victorian Inn — The Guthrie) — $20,000.00
• The Canton Chatterbox Restaurant — $10,000.00
• SAE Holdings, LLC (Bishop’s Family Restaurant) — $10,000.00
• Jay B. Cummings (Jay’s Diner) — $15,000.00
• Kellbrown Inc. — $20,000.00
• Milltown Inn, Inc. — $10,000.00
• In His Service Catering — $15,000.00
• Rustic Grotto Inn — $10,000.00
• Mark’s Valley View Restaurant — $15,000.00
• Celebrations Black Diamond Café — $25,000.00
• Woody’s Ale House and Grille — $5,000.00
• Sam’s Bar and Grill — $15,000.00
