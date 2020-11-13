COVID-19 update: Two more deaths and 66 new cases reported in Bradford County (free to read)

According to the latest update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 22 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Bradford County since the start of the pandemic. One of the two new deaths as of Thursday’s report seem to be represented by a nursing home resident.
At that time 13 of the county deaths were nursing home or personal care facility residents.
Twelve of the 66 additional positive cases in the county reported from the department from Wednesday to Thursday were represented by nursing home residents. Overall there had been 185 cases among residents and 52 cases among staff of those facilities.
As of Thursday, Bradford County had seen 1,143 COVID-19 cases since March. There was an increase in 22 cases from Wednesday and 44 from Tuesday.
There was a jump in probable cases over the course of those three days; there were 95 reported as of Tuesday, 103 as of Wednesday and 114 at the time of Thursday’s update.
Also on Thursday, the Bradford County Manor reported zero new confirmed cases among residents and staff in the past eight days. The nursing home had reported 96 residents that have generally had COVID-19 and were considered recovered.
Throughout the pandemic the manor has reported 59 confirmed cases among staff members and 56 of those employees have recovered and gone back to work
“We continue to monitor and test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, but are seeing a significant decline in positive cases,” Manor Administrator Jim Shadduck wrote on the nursing home’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.