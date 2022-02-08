TOWANDA – The Daily Review recently announced the hiring of Roy Daugherty as Vice President for Digital Development for its parent company, Sample News Group (SNG.) Daugherty will help the local newspaper’s publications expand into a new era of multi-media publishing.
“The nature of our region and of our mostly rural communities will make our traditional print publications a top priority for many years to come,” said Review Publisher Kelly Luvison. “But bringing Roy on board is part of our long-term commitment to providing news and progressive marketing services on all relevant platforms, whether it’s in Towanda, Troy and Canton, Montrose, or at the Owego Pennysaver.”
Daugherty is based at SNG’s Gettysburg newspaper and will travel regularly to SNG’s daily newspaper markets in Pennsylvania, New York and New England, as well as the company’s many weekly newspapers. His primary role will be connecting the local newspapers’ business clients to a wider range of advertising and marketing solutions.
“The power of digital continues to grow exponentially,” said Daugherty, noting statistics indicating that some $356 billion was spent on digital advertising in 2020, and that spend is expect to grow to half-a-trillion dollars by the year 2025.
Daugherty was most recently Regional Digital Sales Specialist & Digital Sales Manager for Amplified Digital and Lee Enterprise, working from the company’s Carlisle (PA) Sentinel newspaper. Educated at the University of Memphis, Daugherty has also held senior sales positions with the PA Media Group, Penn Live and The Patriot News in Harrisburg.
With SNG’s newspapers, he will work closely with our publishers and local sales representatives to assist any size business with the rollout of multi-channel marketing campaigns that include measured and tracked results. In addition to print and traditional web advertising, SNG’s digital division will provide a one-stop shop for GoogleAds, SEO, geo-fencing, email marketing, social media management and other audience targeting solutions.
“These products and services, when implemented correctly, can help local small businesses take advantage of the big box and national brand strategies, helping them to compete and to capture a portion of new web visitors in the market,” Daugherty said. “Previously, SNG’s community newspapers had a very limited suite of tools to help their local advertisers digitally, but we’ll now be in a position to help our core small business partners in each market more than ever.”
Sample News Group is a privately held publishing company based in Huntingdon, PA, with 17 daily newspapers and more than 35 weeklies and specialty magazines across five mid-Atlantic states. The company also owns and operates some 30 local websites six centralized printing and production facilities, employing more than 700 people in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Vermont and New Hampshire.
