Dandy donates $5,000 to The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches

SAYRE – Dandy helped kickstart the The Bridge’s 19th Annual Sleepout awareness and fundraising campaign with a $5,000 donation presented last week.
The Sleepout is an annual event held over a 24-hour period that started at 3 p.m. Friday after Thanksgiving and will end today at 3 p.m. This is the organization’s major fund-raiser aimed at raising funds and awareness for those in need in our community. Church and community business representatives take one-hour blocks of time during the 24-hours and stay in the cold in a make shift home in the parking lot of the Guthrie Desmond Street Practice (formerly Newberry’s).
Dandy has been a longtime supporter of The Bridge over the years, including multiple Dandy stores selecting The Bridge as their nonprofit of choice during the annual Dandy Canes fundraising campaign that takes place every year from Black Friday through the end of the Holiday season.
“The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches is a vital organization for those in need all across the Valley. The programs and services The Bridge provides, ranging from food, clothing, home heating, and more, are there to help our friends, families, and neighbors when they need it most. Dandy is proud partner with The Bridge and we wish them the best during this year’s Sleepout!” said Bill Bustin, Dandy’s marketing director.
