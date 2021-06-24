Following a change in their stores, Dandy Mini Marts recently palletized their unused food and delivered it to Child Hunger Outreach Partners for distribution.
CHOP, a 501c3 non-profit based in Towanda, has grown over the past three years to serve more than 15,000 children across northeast Pennsylvania with ambitions to add another 9,000 by the end of the year.
In regards to the continued help made to CHOP, Dandy Marketing Director Bill Bustin explained: “We’re just happy to continue to partner with you over the years! The stores did work hard to pull the products for donation, and it was important to them knowing that it was all being done for a great cause!”
Officials with CHOP appreciate the help they receive from local businesses like Dandy, which help with their mission to end child hunger.
Those who are interested in becoming involved with CHOP can send an email to dani@chopouthunger.org or call (570) 485-5050. Opportunities include packing boxes and distributing them at pop-up pantries, donating or becoming a corporate partner.
