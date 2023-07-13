CORNING, N.Y. – Dandy recently announced the grand opening of a new gas station and convenience store in Corning, N.Y. located at 137 E. Pulteney St., across from the Corning Museum of Glass.
The store will operate seven days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dandy acquired the building — formerly known as Black’s Auto Service — and chose to renovate and renew the original structure rather than demolish it and start over.
“We are excited to operate this state-of-the-art facility and to provide the value of convenience for our customers,” said Dyson Williams, vice president of Dandy. “The store concept will focus on food service, technology, and the overall customer experience.”
“I am delighted that we are able to create more relationships within Corning’s community as we expand Dandy’s reach in the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennsylvania,” he continued.
The store will participate in Dandy’s long-standing community initiatives, such as the annual Dandy Pink Cups campaign, supporting the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, as well as the Dandy Canes campaign each December, which benefits local non-profits selected by the store’s management and staff.
