"Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure" campaign raises over $7,600 for Guthrie Breast Care Fund

SAYRE BOROUGH – The annual “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign raised over $7,600 for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.
The campaign takes place in October in accordance with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dandy Donates a percentage of each large coffee in a pink cup sold throughout the month at all locations in the Twin Tiers area.
“The Dandy Pink Cups campaign has been one of our highest priority community initiatives for almost a decade. Our customers and employees are extremely passionate about supporting the mission of the Guthrie Breast Care Fund during the month of October. We love being able to support the communities and organizations that make this area so special,” said Randy Williams, President of Dandy.
The money will support local patients being treated for breast cancer and those receiving screening and diagnostic breast services.
Guthrie’s Breast Care Fund is used to help patients undergoing treatment at Guthrie with the cost of screening and diagnostic breast care services, medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other services that are not covered by insurance, according to the press release.
Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO said, “We will inevitably see an increase in the need for patient support from our Breast Care Fund as families throughout the area continue to struggle financially due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for Dandy’s generous support of our mission, allowing us to help support more patients.”
Dandy selected Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as the recipient of this year’s donations due to the team’s dedication to patients and because the organization provides vital healthcare for the same communities that Dandy serves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.