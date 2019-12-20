Dandy Pink Cups raises more than $9K for Guthrie Breast Care Fund

The 2019 Dandy Pink Cups campaign brought in $9,338.20 to benefit the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, according to an announcement from Dandy Mini Marts.
Since the fundraiser’s inception in 2011, more than $50,000 has been raised for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, which helps those battling breast cancer with diagnostic testing, medication costs, post-surgical supplies, transportation costs, and other items not covered by insurance.
More than $81,000 has been raised through the campaign for local breast care support organizations in all.
“We are thrilled Dandy Pink Cups raised more than $9,000 this year for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund. Dandy has contributed more $50,000 to help aid our local patients in their fight against breast cancer, and that’s important to our customers and employees. We take great pride in supporting the Guthrie Breast Care Fund in their efforts to help those in need,” said Randy Williams, president of Dandy Mini Marts.
The Pink Cups campaign is held in conjunction with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Money is raised through sales of 20 oz. coffees in Dandy Pink Cups.
The $9,338.20 check, which represents 32% of total giving to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, was presented during Dandy’s holiday staff luncheon Thursday at the Best Western in Sayre.
Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said, “We are so grateful for Dandy’s continued support with this important initiative that encourages our local community to play an active role in breast cancer awareness. These proceeds will help make a big difference in the lives of some of our patients who need it the most during their cancer journey.”
