Dandy to celebrate 40 years in business by giving $40,000 to local non-profits

SAYRE — Dandy is proud to announce its 40th year in business by launching a community grant program, which will be providing $40,000 in total funds to 10 local non-profit organizations that are making a positive impact in the community.

Over the past four decades, Dandy has been fortunate to thrive in the Twin Tiers thanks to the unwavering support of the community. As a gesture of gratitude, the company aims to give back and contribute to the success of local non-profits, which play a crucial role in improving the lives of individuals and families in need.