Dandy to celebrate 40 years in business by giving $40,000 to local non-profits

SAYRE — Dandy is proud to announce its 40th year in business by launching a community grant program, which will be providing $40,000 in total funds to 10 local non-profit organizations that are making a positive impact in the community.
Over the past four decades, Dandy has been fortunate to thrive in the Twin Tiers thanks to the unwavering support of the community. As a gesture of gratitude, the company aims to give back and contribute to the success of local non-profits, which play a crucial role in improving the lives of individuals and families in need.
The 40th Year Anniversary Grant Program presents an excellent opportunity for non-profit organizations to secure funding for their projects and initiatives. With a total of 10 grants available, Dandy aims to support a diverse range of causes and empower local organizations to continue their valuable work.
“We believe in the power of community and are thrilled to celebrate 40 years of business by supporting organizations who do great work in our region” said Dyson Williams, Vice President at Dandy.
“Community involvement is extremely important to this organization and to my family, we are excited to partner with them and witness the positive impact they will create.”
Eligible non-profit organizations interested in applying for the grant are invited to submit their applications, including the applicable information outlined on the Dandy website. The application process requires organizations to provide their details, a project description, budget, impact assessment plan, and an overview of their organizational impact in the community.
Applications should be submitted online by Saturday, July 15. A committee of Dandy employees will carefully review all submissions, considering their alignment with the company’s mission, potential impact, and demonstrated commitment to community service. Grant recipients will be contacted in early August.
Dandy’s 40th Year Anniversary Grant Program reinforces the company’s deep-rooted values of community engagement. By providing financial support and resources to local non-profit organizations, Dandy aims to raise the bar and create a more vibrant community for everyone.
For more information about the 40th Year Anniversary Grant Program and how to apply, please visit godandy.com. Join Dandy in celebrating 40 years of success and supporting the organizations that shape the future of our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.