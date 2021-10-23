Dandy stores will be offering police, EMS and fire rescue responders a free slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza on Thursday to celebrate National First Responders Day.
To take advantage of the offer, responders will have to show their badge, identification or membership card at any location that offers pizza.
“This is a small token of our appreciation for all of the first responders who serve our communities and keep us safe. They are incredibly dedicated and continue to face challenges, often being asked to do more with less resources, and we want to make sure their efforts are recognized,” said Bill Bustin, Dandy’s marketing director.
Dandy has supported first responders for more than 35 years in the 15-county region it serves in New York and Pennsylvania.
