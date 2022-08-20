Directors re-elected at Tri-County annual meeting

Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative members unanimously elected three incumbents to the board of directors during the cooperative’s 2022 annual meeting held Tuesday, July 26, at the Troy Fairgrounds.
Tri-County members re-elected incumbent directors Valery J. Robbins of Coudersport, Alfred G. Calkins of Troy and Gerald A. “Arnie” Kriner of Liberty to represent Districts 2, 6 and 8, respectively, on the co-op board. All three ran unopposed in their re-election bids.
More than 1,100 cooperative members registered for the annual meeting and member appreciation day, which took place at Alparon Park in Troy in conjunction with the Troy Fair.
Meeting attendees heard election results, as well as business reports from cooperative co-Chief Executive Officers Rachel Hauser and Aaron Young, and board Chairman Arnie Kriner.
During a reorganizational meeting that immediately followed the annual meeting, Kriner was re-elected as the cooperative’s chairman of the board. Robbins was re-elected vice-chairman of the board, and Lowell Geiser of Germania was re-elected secretary-treasurer.
Unlike investor-owned utilities, Tri-County is a not-for-profit business owned by its consumer-members. A democratic organization by nature, the cooperative conducts an annual meeting to update members on the progress made during the past year and to announce the results of director elections.
Annual meetings also provide members with the opportunity to offer input and voice concerns to the board of directors and management staff.
With headquarters in Mansfield, Pa., Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative has served the residents of northcentral Pennsylvania since 1937. Today the cooperative provides electricity to more than 16,600 members in Tioga, Potter, Bradford, Lycoming, Clinton, McKean and Cameron counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.