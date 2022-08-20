Directors re-elected at Tri-County annual meeting

Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative’s co-CEOs (from left) Aaron Young and Rachel Hauser congratulate incumbent directors Gerald A. “Arnie” Kriner of Liberty, Valery J. Robbins of Coudersport, and Alfred G. Calkins of Troy on their re-election to the cooperative board of directors.

 Photo Provided

Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative members unanimously elected three incumbents to the board of directors during the cooperative’s 2022 annual meeting held Tuesday, July 26, at the Troy Fairgrounds.

Tri-County members re-elected incumbent directors Valery J. Robbins of Coudersport, Alfred G. Calkins of Troy and Gerald A. “Arnie” Kriner of Liberty to represent Districts 2, 6 and 8, respectively, on the co-op board. All three ran unopposed in their re-election bids.