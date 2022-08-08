WAVERLY — A family-operated food truck is offering fresh, healthy food that is sourced right from the local region.
Ella’s Acres is owned and operated by Markus and Samantha Brown, and the business seeks to reinvigorate people’s appetites.
Named after their six-year-old daughter, Zoey Ella, it is a farm-to-table food truck with a curated menu put together each week. The menu is always changing based on what they can source from local farmers markets or grow in their own garden at home.
“We raise our own chickens, and we have a couple of acres and a good sized garden,” Markus said. “We live in Waverly and that’s where our little homestead is.”
He stated that they can be found often at the Corning Farmers Market, where they conduct cooking demonstrations to show people what you can do with different produce from farmers markets.
“With vegetables such as rutabagas or beets, we show different preparations that people can do with them,” he said. “Everything is made fresh and right now we are using heirloom tomatoes because that’s what’s in season. It’s not typical food truck items and we are trying to elevate it to offer some unique dishes.”
With the heirloom tomatoes, their recent menu consisted of a dish they call “the humble tomato,” which Markus described as a big tomato slice with salt, pepper and sourdough bread.
“We also have a farmers garden salad, so we sourced all of the carrots, cucumbers, parsley and dill micro-greens,” he said. “Everything is from the garden or we go to a farm stand, pick up all of the vegetables, shred them and turn it into a salad. Its become very popular.”
The couple also make homemade buttermilk and their own dill ranch dressing. Other dishes include fresh salad, grain bowls and sometimes sandwiches.
“We try to be a little different than typical food trucks and aim to stand out a bit,” he said.
The business has been going on for about two-years now and originally started off as a bakery, according to Markus. Demand went up for their locally grown food, so they pursued their current path.
“We are just really big on food in general in our lives and want good quality healthy food that’s sourced locally,” he said. “It’s a cool way to show people what we do as a family because we do all of our grocery shopping at farmers markets.”
The food truck can be found at the Corning Farmers Market every Thursday or Chamberlain Acres in Elmira on Sundays. The Browns were recently at the Food Farm Family Festival, also known as F3 in Sayre Saturday.
Ella’s Acres can be found online at its Instagram and Facebook pages.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
