WYSOX — Local youth and those young-at-heart have a new place to get their video gaming fix: The 8-bit Bros. Nerd Zone inside of the Wysox Merchant Center.

The Nerd Zone carries an ever-growing inventory of games and consoles, from the original Atari 2600 to the latest Playstation 5 and everything in between. While they mainly deal in used merchandise, they make sure everything works perfectly before they put it out on the showroom floor.

