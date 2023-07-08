WYSOX — Local youth and those young-at-heart have a new place to get their video gaming fix: The 8-bit Bros. Nerd Zone inside of the Wysox Merchant Center.
The Nerd Zone carries an ever-growing inventory of games and consoles, from the original Atari 2600 to the latest Playstation 5 and everything in between. While they mainly deal in used merchandise, they make sure everything works perfectly before they put it out on the showroom floor.
“If you were to bring in a Nintendo 64, we don’t just take it, wipe it off and put it on the shelf,” said Richard Lines-Burgess, owner of The Nerd Zone and the Wysox Merchant Center. “We completely refurbish everything.”
That often includes disassembling consoles, desoldering, re-soldering, and installing new batteries before putting it all back together again. The same goes for controllers and cartridge games. Disk games take a little less manpower, as a special machine is used to resurface them and buff out any scratches, but just as much time is spent sorting through stock to find the ones that are salvageable.
“It’s a ton of man hours and effort to do what we’re doing here,” said Richard.
The Nerd Zone does offer a 30-day return policy on everything, just in case there is an issue that was missed during the refurbishing process, but so far no customers have needed to make use of that policy.
He credits all the success and accomplishments to his business partners, Austin Robbins and Brian “Pumbaa” Stephenson.
“I’m the pretty face,” Richard said. “They’re the actual workers.”
“I agree, you’re just a face,” Austin said, which got all laughing.
Richard said they like to have fun and banter with each other, which he believes makes for a healthy and happy work environment.
Austin’s mother was one of the Wysox Merchant Center’s first vendors, selling primitive woodworkings and signs that she makes with Austin’s father.
“Austin one day showed up to help his mom set up her booth and replenish her inventory and then just never left,” Richard said.
Pumbaa joined the team after first being a patron of the store.
“(He) bought a couple of video games from us and realized real quick that we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Richard. “The one game he bought from us was (worth) over $1,000, and we sold it to him for $20.”
At first he started working in the Merchant Center on days when Richard couldn’t be there himself, but now he’s mostly back in The Nerd Zone where he gets to work in his dream job.
While Richard is owner of both The Nerd Zone and the Merchant Center, Austin operates The Nerd Zone separately from the larger business in which it is housed.
“Austin runs this store separately, he’s got his own cash register, his own credit card machine,” said Richard. “It’s his own legal business, his own taxes, the whole nine yards.”
He went on to say that there will be days when the Merchant Center is open and The Nerd Zone is not, and alternatively — once they get set up for tournaments and gaming events — there will be days when The Nerd Zone is open later than the Merchant Center.
“I really want to do like Super Smash Bros. tournaments, or like a Halo LAN party,” Richard said. “So there’s going to be times where we’re going to be here until eight, nine, 10 o’clock at night.”
In their first month of business, the Nintendo Switch has been one of the store’s fastest-selling items, along with the PS5. Consoles seem to sell within 24 hours of hitting the shelf, and games don’t seem to last much longer.
However, its about a 50/50 split between newer item sales and vintage item sales. According to Line-Burgess, many of the vintage sales are going to collectors in search of complete-in-box or even factory-sealed games.
Richard said he started out by getting his inventory from auctions, where he was oftentimes seeking out those rare, big-ticket items.
“There might be two or three boxes out of this 100-box thing that I’m interested in,” said Richard. “But I’m getting the two things that I want out of it, then the rest of it’s just becoming inventory.”
He went on to say that sometimes those rare items are just a neat product to get people to stop by and visit.
“People want to come in and see an $800 game,” said Richard, “but the amount of people that are going to come in and actually buy that are one percent of the population. But somebody eventually will.”
Now, however, the majority of it comes directly from the patrons selling or trading their old, disused stuff.
“Ninety, 95 percent is just people coming in, bringing us a box of stuff, selling, trading, store credit, that kind of thing,” said Richard.
People who simply want to have their disk games resurfaced and restored can also have that taken care of at The Nerd Zone for a small fee.
The Nerd Zone promises to be much more than just a store or a trading post, as Richard hopes it will become a destination where kids can hangout and play games in a safe environment.
There’s currently one emulator set up in The Nerd Zone for patrons to try out, but Richard said the goal is to create a full-on arcade where kids can go to spend their quarters and play games. There are also plans for gaming computers to be built and installed, which people will be able to rent time on rather than buying or building their own. He even hopes to have a VR room by Christmas, where groups can go to experience virtual reality gaming.
“A lot of kids, their living room is so small with their furniture and stuff they’re crashing into their couch,” Richard said.
Giving kids something to do has been the goal of The Nerd Zone from its very beginning. Richard recalled back to the start of the Wysox Merchant Center six years ago and the progression it has gone through to appeal to all demographics.
“(At first) we were appealing to middle-aged to older women, so they’d walk in and I had a little bench up front where I would be keeping the husbands busy and talking to them while the wives went and spent all their money,” Richard said.
Once they got the tools, tires, and other items to appeal to the husbands, you could quite literally watch husband and wife split in two directions upon entering the building. The logical next step was to find a way to occupy kids while their parents or grandparents shop.
“So we just started buying some video game inventory to give the kids something to do,” Richard said. “Well, now we’ve got kids that you can literally watch them dragging their parent (and) the parents are rolling their eyes.”
Future plans for The Nerd Zone include laying the unsalvageable disk games across the floor and covering them with polyurethane to create a look similar to a penny floor.
“I think it will be one of a kind,” said Richard.
To learn more about The Nerd Zone and keep up with their latest news, products and events, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok under The 8-bit Bros. Nerd Zone.
