TOWANDA — Laurel Health is pleased to announce that registered dental hygienist Erin Barrett, RDH has joined Laurel Dental — Towanda, located at 346 York Ave. in Towanda, where she will see patients of all ages.

Barrett knew from a young age that she enjoyed helping and educating others, and her father first sparked her interest in dentistry. She has an extensive background in providing dental hygiene, including prophylaxis treatment, periodontal scaling, imaging, cleanings, and patient education to support preventive care and oral health wellness.