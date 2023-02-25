Hair salon-goers in Leroy have a new nearby option for getting their hair styled.
After 10 years of operating her own salon, Ciara Jennings is moving Shear Style Salon from main street in Troy to a new location on the eastern edge of LeRoy.
Updated: February 25, 2023 @ 7:55 am
Those that drive through LeRoy may have noticed construction at the residence just east of LeRoy Cemetery, not knowing that the village was gaining a new small business. Now, though, Jennings has her sign up along the road and her doors are open for business.
When asked about the change in location, Jennings sighted her marriage and new baby as her chief motivations for the move.
“It’ll be so much easier to take care of him working closer to home,” she explained.
She mentioned that she’d also been looking to downsize from her current location in Troy.
While the move was simple in hindsight it’s hardly been easy. She noted the travel distance for some of her clients would become an issue.
“Unfortunately while a lot of clients are staying with me, for some it’s just not a convenient location anymore,” she reflected.
The positive side of that, though, is Jennings has room to accept new clients as she works to build new relationships in a new community. And she still has her busy days.
“A day can start early in the morning and I might have a client every 15 minutes to half an hour until close to 6:30 at night,” Jennings explained.
Now her salon is up and running, with clients coming in for cut and style sessions. Jennings also offers prom and event hairdo’s as well. She also has a small inventory of handbags and hair care products for her clients to peruse as well.
Jennings said she’s excited for the new opportunities at the new location, and is looking forward to the future.
Those looking to book an appointment at Shear Style Salon can call Ciara at her new number, (570) 364-5042 or can find her hours on Facebook.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
