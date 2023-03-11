MECHANICSBURG – The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is now accepting applications for Phase I of its Community Education Program, providing up to $10,000 to local non-profit organizations that provide or support agriculture education. The program will offer funding for projects that make a positive impact within Horizon Farm Credit’s 100 county footprint and Washington D.C.
“Agriculture education plays a vital role, not only in the future of our industry, but in the future of our region and the nation as a whole,” says Laura Heilinger, Chair of the Foundation. “The Community Education Program will assist local organizations that are making a difference through the ag-related activities, programs, and trainings they provide. The Foundation encourages eligible non-profits to apply for funding in order to continue creating these important educational opportunities.”
