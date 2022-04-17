First Citizens Community Bank recently announced the FCCB Academy, an online financial literacy program that allows students and community members to practice real-world finance with free, 24/7 access.
“At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources can make a huge impact,” noted Randall E. Black, FCCB CEO and president. “Supporting education is very important to FCCB, and we are
proud to bring students and the community access to free online learning tools.”
The program, provided in partnership with Banzai, allows students to try managing a budget, saving toward a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Lessons can be easily monitored by teachers.
For adults, there’s articles, calculators, personalized “coach” sessions that cover topics from filing taxes to how health insurance works, saving for retirement, budgeting, and buying a first home.
The FCCB Academy is available by visiting myFCCB.com.
