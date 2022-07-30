FCCB announces agricultural scholarship winners

Maisie Neuber of Rome is pictured receiving her agricultural scholarship check of $500 from First Citizens Community Bank.

 Photo Provided

MANSFIELD – First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) is happy to announce the winners of their annual Agricultural Scholarship, Glenn Barnes of Lawrenceville and Maisie Neuber of Rome.

These scholarships are awarded annually to senior high school students who plan to continue their education in an agricultural-related field. Barnes and Neuber were selected for their dedication to agriculture and their outstanding commitment to improving their communities.