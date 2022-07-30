FCCB announces agricultural scholarship winners

MANSFIELD – First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) is happy to announce the winners of their annual Agricultural Scholarship, Glenn Barnes of Lawrenceville and Maisie Neuber of Rome.
These scholarships are awarded annually to senior high school students who plan to continue their education in an agricultural-related field. Barnes and Neuber were selected for their dedication to agriculture and their outstanding commitment to improving their communities.
Barnes’ entire life has been surrounded by agriculture; his family farm has been in existence more than 100 years. He enjoys finding ways to utilize technology to make jobs on the farm easier and more efficient. Barnes plans to further his education in the field of agricultural engineering at SUNY Cobleskill. In addition to working on his family farm, he has experience working at Maple Knoll Farm and Booth Century Farm, working on dairy management and machinery repair. Barnes was awarded the FFA Star Greenhand Award, Star Chapter Farmer Award, and the Keystone Degree. He is also a member of the Millerton Volunteer Fire Department.
Neuber attended Northeast Bradford Jr./Sr. High and grew up on her grandparent’s dairy farm. She was a member of her local 4-H for many years. Later, Neuber joined FFA and began working at the Wyalusing Livestock Market and Auction. She also volunteered to shadow at the Endless Mountains Veterinary Clinic where she observed appointments, surgeries, and experienced the day-to-day life of a veterinarian. She will attend Delaware Valley University, where she plans to study pre-professional animal science. Neuber has wanted to be a veterinarian since she was in kindergarten. Last year, Neuber was the recipient of several awards, including: the Assessment of Civic Knowledge Award, the Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leader Award, the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, and the H.O.P.S. Community Service Award.
To learn more about scholarship opportunities through FCCB, or to apply, visit www.myfccb.com or stop by your local office.
